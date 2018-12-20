New chef will be the well-traveled Sean McPaul, whose career started 15 years ago at Stephen Starr’s Tangerine before a move to San Francisco (Bacar, Quince, Jardiniere), and a return to Philadelphia, where he opened Talula’s Garden for Starr. McPaul then opened Starr’s Upland in New York before leaving for Ludlow House. Next, he became chef for Eli Kulp and Ellen Yin at High Street on Hudson, their Manhattan sibling of High Street on Market in Old City.