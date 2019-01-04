New year, new you? Millions will set resolutions this month, and health-oriented aspirations often top the lists.
If you’re among those goal-setters, you’re in luck — Philly has an array of healthy dining options. Owners from five such spots — all known for serving up healthy eats — dish on their favorite items off their restaurant’s menu.
1706 Locust St.; 215-985-1706, puresweets.com
Owner Andrea Kyan’s top pick: Organic Burmese Chickpea Curry with sautéed lacinato kale and heirloom brown rice. $13
“I always feel nourished with a warm hug when I enjoy the Burmese Chickpea Curry," Kyan said. "It’s based off my mom’s recipe, which she often made for me when I became vegetarian at 13 years old. I became vegan at 30. Every Burmese household has their version of a bean dish, and this one represents ours — quick, easy, yet satisfying.”
1410 Mt. Vernon St.; 215-660-9600, greensoulliving.com
Co-owner Robert Bynum’s top pick: Cajun Salmon BLT. $12
“It’s a nice, thick piece of salmon sprinkled with a house-made blend of jerk spices, served on a brioche bun with thick-sliced turkey bacon, lettuce, tomato, and spicy rémoulade," Bynum said. "The slightly sweet bun is a good foil to the Cajun spiciness. I like to add a side order of the carrot and parsnip fries.”
1701 Arch St.; 267-519-0949, animojuice.com
Cofounder Anthony Gentlesk’s top pick: Harvest Veggie Kale salad, which has kale, roasted sweet potatoes, onions, carrots and beets, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and balsamic dressing. $9
“I’ve been stuck in a rut with this salad for over a year now," Gentlesk said. "We first introduced it as a seasonal salad, but I made my sister, Maria, add it to the permanent menu this past spring — I eat a few times each week. The combination of flavors is really addictive, and it makes me feel great afterward. I usually add some red bell peppers and roasted chickpeas to it.”
Multiple locations; honeygrow.com
Owner Justin Rosenberg’s top pick: Create Your Own Stir-Fry. He selects whole-wheat noodles, onion, pepper, pineapple, parsley, sesame seeds, and spicy garlic sauce, which includes Korean chili paste, roasted garlic, ginger, tomato, honey, salt, and pepper. $8.95
From Rosenberg: “I love this dish because it’s plant-based, and I’m getting a mix of warm, whole grains and a bunch of vegetables. The sauce has some kick and savoriness, and the dish is balanced out with sweetness by the pineapple. It’s a lighter stir-fry yet keeps my energy levels going throughout the day.”
Multiple locations; realfoodeatery.com
Co-owner Mike Mangold’s top picks: Mom’s Meatballs with Parmesan Roasted Broccoli and Avocado Half with Extra Virgin Olive Oil + Everything Bagel Spice. $11.45
“They’re probably the most nutrient-dense meatballs known to man," Mangold said. "I’ve never stumbled upon an Italian-style meatball that is devoid of traditional bread crumbs and doesn’t come at the sacrifice of taste. It was a feat for us to land on the final recipe. There have literally been more than a dozen iterations, striving to keep ideal moisture and flavor while adhering to our gluten-free tenets.”
On the broccoli: “This is probably the one item on the menu that both co-owner John and I have eaten literally every day since opening. When you roast properly seasoned, fresh broccoli to perfection, there is no vegetable that compares to it.”
On the avocado: “When Everything but the Bagel Seasoning hit Trader Joe’s earlier this year, my wife had the brilliant idea of sprinkling it on her avocado at home one morning. It became our most versatile offering. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or even dessert, it always fits the bill and goes well in combination with everything else on our menu.”