If my list of pending restaurant projects is any indication, 2019 will be another solid year for openings in the Philadelphia region. On the flip side, if the end of 2018 is also an indication, the openings will be balanced by more closings than in previous recent years. I predict slow overall growth throughout the region. The scene has become saturated with new restaurants, stretching the customer base and workforce. Also, restaurateurs who several years ago signed three- and five-year leases are being hit with sticker shock when they try to renew.