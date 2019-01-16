Here’s one more: Zig Zag BBQ expects to start building its Kensington space (2111 E. York St.) soon next to Martha, whose co-owners, Cary Borish and Mike Parsell, also are involved. They’ve partnered with pitmaster Matt Lang, who opened the original Fette Sau in Brooklyn years ago, followed by stints at Hill Country Barbecue and Texas Jack’s, both in the D.C. area. Lang followed his wife’s job to Philly, and he claims that Martha co-owner Jon Medlinsky has “been a good influence on me.” Meaning? Along with the classic Texas brisket he’s mastered, he’s also determined to innovate some vegan-friendly BBQ offerings, like black garlic-sauced yuba skins and pit-smoked pastrami tofu: “We’ll see how that works this time around.”