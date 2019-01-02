New year, new restaurants. As we start 2019, I run down a few dozen of the projects now in the works. Also this week, I share one of my favorite pizzerias in the area and revisit a classic South Philadelphia bar that happens to be a popular destination among vegans and vegetarians. If you need food news, click here and follow me on Twitter and Instagram. Email tips, suggestions, and questions here. If someone forwarded you this newsletter and you like what you’re reading, sign up here to get it free every week.