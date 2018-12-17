For the second year, chef Nick Elmi’s cozy bar next to Laurel has been transformed into a kitschy winter wonderland — kind of Tinsel for grown-ups. (It’s part of a national series of “Miracle”-branded pop-up bars.) The festive drink list, on through Dec. 22, jingles all the way with holiday spirit: The Christmapolitan, with vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, rosemary, lime, absinthe, and spiced cranberry sauce; the Christmas Carol Barrel starts with rum and adds aquavit, amaro, demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, Angostura bitters, and a shake of pumpkin-pie spice. Go savory with a snack (maybe the Rudolph pies, with venison, pork belly, and currants), or sweet (cookies, panettone). There’s also a spirit of giving at work, as 10 percent of sales of holiday-theme mugs are donated to Action Against Hunger.