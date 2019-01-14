Double Knot, 120 S. 13th St., 4-7 p.m. daily
Many happy hour food menus seem like afterthoughts, perhaps a few appetizers to pair with the drinks. Not so at Michael Schulson’s all-day cafe/izakaya in Washington Square West.
Because it’s next to his Sampan and above DK’s dinner-only izakaya, the menu at the bar is studded with all kinds of Asian bites: $4 rolls, $3 robatayaki, $5 wraps and buns, $4 fried stuff (crab rangoon, rabbit egg roll, kung pao chicken wing), $4 dumplings, and $5 sides. It’s like a full restaurant menu.
Every day, there’s a house red, white, and rosé special, plus a beer, sake, and cocktail — all for $4.
Tip: Arrive early. This one gets packed.