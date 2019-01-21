Weckerly's, 9 W. Girard Ave.
We interrupt the usual parade of happy hour cocktails and snacks for a weather update. Yes, it’s January and temps are headed into the single digits over the weekend. This deep freeze means little to a true ice cream aficionado.
Weckerly’s ice cream shop in Fishtown chills out with a happy hour of its own. From 4 to 7 p.m. daily, it knocks $2 off the prices of the pints and 20 percent off scoops and the ice cream sandwich of the day ($5 down to $4).
You warm up a winter morning with a bowl of oatmeal, right? Well, the sandwich special the other day was the Breakfast Club: toasted oat ice cream enveloped by three gluten-free oatmeal cookies. Pop over to La Colombe around the corner for coffee.