“The grain share is a learning experience not just for our customers but for us, too,” Bois said. “For example, we started doing research on barley-based foods, and discovered dumplings to be a crucial part of Tibetan culture. We ended up stumbling upon this local Tibetan lama who eventually came in and taught us how to make barley dumplings, and it was great. We don’t want to just keep that experience to ourselves.”