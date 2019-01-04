Chef Mike Stollenwerk and fiancee Felice Leibowitz, riding high in Haddonfield with the tiny Two Fish BYOB, have received approval for The Little Hen, a French-inspired bistro nearby.
The location was the Candy Buffet at Kings Highway and Haddon Avenue, across from a Starbucks.
The Little Hen, intended as a complement to Two Fish, also will be snug: 20 seats in its 450 square feet. Opening is projected for spring.
Stollenwerk knows from small. He made Philly’s restaurant radar about 11 years ago when he took over Little Fish, which is even smaller.
After he bought in, Little Fish was named Bon Appétit magazine’s third best place to eat seafood in the USA. From there, Stollenwerk added Fish, which had two incarnations in Center City over its wild three-year run, and very briefly Fathom, on Girard Avenue in Fishtown. He also had a role at Head House Crab & Oyster Co. on South Street for a hot minute. He later sold Little Fish.
The Little Hen will focus on meats, opposed to Two Fish’s seafood menu.
Count on escargots, beef tartare, country pate, duck frites, and steak au poivre on a menu divided into shared plates, appetizers ($8-$16), and entrees ($22-30).