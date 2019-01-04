After he bought in, Little Fish was named Bon Appétit magazine’s third best place to eat seafood in the USA. From there, Stollenwerk added Fish, which had two incarnations in Center City over its wild three-year run, and very briefly Fathom, on Girard Avenue in Fishtown. He also had a role at Head House Crab & Oyster Co. on South Street for a hot minute. He later sold Little Fish.