Illegal Tacos is no more.
Florian Furxhiu, who drew protests over the name of his Center City taqueria, has changed the sign.
It’s the same food and service, but under the more prosaic Tacodelphia name, on the northeast corner of Broad and Lombard Streets. Before the eatery opened in December 2017, Furxhiu said he was aware of the potential risk.
Furxhiu, a 33-year-old Albanian immigrant and first-time restaurateur, said the protests -- which included a September rally complete with inflatable rat -- were only a small factor in his decision.
The main reason: Furxhiu said a “safer” name would help him cinch more business from catering and would allow him to expand. “Corporations are not going to order from ‘Illegal Tacos,’” he said. “Tacodelphia may be not as catchy. It’s a more serious-sounding name.”
After the September rally, Furxhiu further explained to columnist Stu Bykofsky that the illegal sobriquet was not a slur against a group of people, but a reference to the tacos’ being so good they should be illegal.
The name, he said, did not turn away potential employees and customers. “My clientele is 30 percent Spanish,” he said. “My workers are from Mexico, Guatemala, and all over Asia."
Furxhiu said the outcry actually helped business. “I actually made all my money back on my investment in the first year,” he said. “How many restaurants can say that?”