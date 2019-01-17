With the partial federal government shutdown affecting the wallets of workers and their families, restaurants are getting into the act, offering credit to those who produce valid ID.
Among the deals:
Pat’s King of Steaks at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia will give away cheesesteaks from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18.
Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy, Trolley Car Cafe in East Falls, and Trolley Car Station in University City says it will extend credit to affected workers. “We’ll take down your information and look for payment when this crisis is over and you receive back pay,” owner Ken Weinstein said.
Rotten Ralph’s at Second and Chestnut Streets in Old City is extending a “pay back later” lunch offer good for an appetizer or sandwich for the next week. Patrons are expected to repay after the shutdown.
Hear of others? Let me know: mklein@philly.com