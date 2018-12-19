The Dairy Cafe’s 3½-year run at 321 Montgomery Ave. in Bala Cynwyd has ended — though it’s a case of one door closing and another opening for the Main Line kosher community.
Owner David Magerman and restaurateur Greg Dodge, who owns Zavino and Tredici, plan to open Zagafen, a kosher pizzeria in the spirit of Zavino, in April across the street at 370 Montgomery Ave. That location was the first home of Citron + Rose, which later moved to 261 Montgomery Ave.
Desmin and Jania Daniels, who recently opened a location of Rose Petals Cafe in Elkins Park, will close their location of five years at 322 W. Chelten Ave. in Germantown on Dec. 24. The last day will be a pay-as-you-wish breakfast buffet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They’re scouting for a new location.