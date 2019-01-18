3. Rethinking romaine. If you told me I was going rave about a head of lettuce gratinéed with cheese, I would have said you were nuts. But apparently, I missed the grilled romaine era at Vernick Food & Drink when this salad was so popular they had to take it off the menu. (Because chefs are artists, right?) Thankfully, it’s been revived at Vernick Coffee, and it’s so much more complex than the grilled Caesars of the early 2000s that I’m sliding happily back to the future. It’s a strange dish to behold, a canoe-like hollow of romaine oozing like a grilled cheese studded with fruit. But it’s all about contrasting textures and flavors — the smoky singe and crunch of lettuce cradling sweet chunks of fig and dried cherries warmed in the salty flow of molten Grafton cheddar. A zesty ribbon of mustard-spiced buttermilk vinaigrette inside cuts the richness and lifts each satisfyingly savory bite with a lively, unifying tartness.