The classic whisky highball version blends the spirit with ginger ale, or sometimes soda water. Nunu’s variations are something of a compromise, infusing soda water with subtle flavors that have personality without being too sweet. The lemon version (No. 1) is the lightest of the bunch, which I’ll leave for summer sipping. The mandarin orange and sage (No. 2) delivers an autumnal savor. My favorite is a highball twist on the Sazerac with absinthe and Peychaud’s. It’s certainly not as punchy as the original, undiluted cocktail, though the anise aromatics and woodsy, citrus spice of the bitters hover right in your nose and pair well with Toki’s vanilla sweet and citrusy profile. This bubbly mug is more about session-drinking with a sparkle that’s friendly for fried food rather than packing a boozy wallop. All the better to order more than one, along with another round of yakitori skewers, to explore the izakaya’s menu a while longer.