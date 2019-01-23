In India, coffee consumption dates back to the early 17th century, when pious Muslims drank it in lieu of wine, with Madras coffeehouses becoming popular by the late 1700s. Considering it’s such an ancient tradition, it’s remarkable how long it has taken for Philadelphians to taste true Madras coffee — and a good example of the limited view Americans often see of vast food cultures, like India’s, that are diverse and intensely regional. Changing immigration patterns, though, have recently opened some flavorful new doors. And it’s especially fun to sip it from an authentic brass (or copper) tumbler that Amma’s co-owner Sathish Varadhan says helps to give it a proper taste, a certain metallic brightness that contrasts the coffee’s naturally dark, chocolaty finish. It’s the perfect pick-me-up finale to a spicy dosa lunch.