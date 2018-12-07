And so the comeback story for Davis and this corner’s cheerful cocktail bar makeover should be viewed as a plus for the neighborhood, too. All-you-can-eat $29 steak-frites Wednesdays? One of the best new burgers in town? Some witty cocktails and outgoing service? The crowds aren’t here quite yet, perhaps still unfamiliar with the corner’s renaissance. But I was pleasantly surprised as we nibbled from snacks of deep-fried chicken skins drizzled in spicy honey, fresh pastas, soulful lamb meatballs, and nearly an entire menu of real food under $25 a plate. Wash it down with a glass of Mer Soleil or a spice-dappled “Charlie Sheen” (the tequila-pineapple drink shimmers with chili oil in lieu of Sheen’s usual tiger’s blood), and things are off to a promising start. Or reset, as the story goes here.