While some chefs earn fame with bold culinary statements and splashy restaurants, the quiet rise of Jesse Ito to the four bell elite this year at Royal Sushi has been more about his single-minded devotion to constantly improving the microscopic details of an ancient craft. Since he began over a decade ago as a teenager under his father Masaharu “Matt” Ito at Fuji in South Jersey, he’s carefully mastered the art of rice and a host of other tiny details that distinguish a sublime sushi meal from a merely great one. Now two years in to his omakase tasting menus at Royal Sushi — the reservation-only counter at the back of the more casual Royal Izakaya restaurant — he’s achieved a master’s touch with the decisive cuts and subtle timing, a sixth sense for the flow of an 18-bite feast, a wry flicker of counter-side charm, and the wherewithal to source the best fish that Philadelphians can taste. So when Ito hands each lucky guest a perfect nub of warm rice wrapped in glistening live scallop, tangy pike mackerel, briny crab or caviar-topped tuna belly, the most common reaction is a moment of reverent chewing as all those vivid flavors and textures unfold, followed by nods and moans of pleasure. Royal Sushi ‍780 S. Second St., 267-909-9002; oyalsushiandizakaya.com/sushi