Inspire the young cook in your life with this book that’s so comprehensive it could be the only one she’ll need for years. In addition to the recipes, there are tips for seasoning, instructions on knife skills, and education on portion size. My own 10-year-old enjoyed making strawberry-peach smoothies, pesto turkey meatballs with marinara sauce, and sheet pan pizza — meals that were easy enough for her to prepare and that the whole family appreciated. I, meanwhile, was inspired to give her a little more free rein in the kitchen. — Alison Smith