The Common, billed as a sleek, new-American bar-restaurant with Mediterranean influences, opens Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 3601 Market St. in University City. It replaces Danlu, which lasted six months in 2017.
It’s the same partnership — chef Patrick Feury and Henry Chu, Kenny Huang, and Michael Wei — that also is behind Nectar, the long-running French-Asian fusion restaurant in Berwyn.
The Commons' executive chef, Lucio Palazzo, has worked at Washington Square, James, Zahav, Percy Street Barbeque, Xochitl, Taqueria Feliz, and Russet.
The renovation includes new lighting, greenery, ceiling fans, long communal tables made from mango wood trunks, and metal chairs made from recycled oil drums, plus a two-story mural from artist Cesar Viveros.
Palazzo and Feury’s menu, driven by vegetables and seasonal ingredients from local farmers and purveyors, includes house-made pasta, sandwiches, and entrees. They also will do in-house pickling, cheesemaking, and vinegar production, and house-made cheeses.
Baker Zachary Golper from Brooklyn’s Bien Cuit will produce all of the restaurant’s breads and baked goods, including a ciabatta specifically made for the restaurant’s sandwiches. All breads will be baked in-house or delivered daily.
The winter menu can be seen here. The lunch menu, which had not been released, is be smaller and includes more sandwiches.
Menu prices range from $5 to $12 for appetizers, $9 to $14 for sandwiches, $12 to $17 for pastas, and up to $27 for large plates.
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Happy hour runs weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m.