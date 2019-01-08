Ram’s Head Inn, a landmark in Absecon, N.J., for four decades, is closed because of what owners call “serious and extensive issues" with the building’s sprinkler system. “We are exploring possible options to address this, though given how extensive the problem appears, which would also include significant demolition of walls and ceilings, and yet unknown additional costs, we do not as yet have specifics of a timeline (certainly long) when we will reopen, if, sadly, we are able to at all,” management said in a posting to its website.