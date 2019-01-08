Ram’s Head Inn, a landmark in Absecon, N.J., for four decades, is closed because of what owners call “serious and extensive issues" with the building’s sprinkler system. “We are exploring possible options to address this, though given how extensive the problem appears, which would also include significant demolition of walls and ceilings, and yet unknown additional costs, we do not as yet have specifics of a timeline (certainly long) when we will reopen, if, sadly, we are able to at all,” management said in a posting to its website.
Chef Ben Thomas has announced the closing of Cerise Craft Steakhouse in Bryn Mawr after less than five months. Saturday, Jan. 12 will be the last night except for several special prix-fixe dinners later this month. Thomas opened Cerise as a French BYOB in September 2013. At the time of the changeover to steakhouse, Thomas said he wanted to spend more time with his two children. But the steakhouse life didn’t allow him to step back and get more time, he told me.
Bait & Switch, the seafood-focused bar in Port Richmond owned by Loco Pez’s Joe Beckham and a LaBan two-beller, has set Sunday, Jan. 20 as last call after less than three years at Somerset and Belgrade Streets. “The numbers aren’t making sense,” as the price of seafood did not square with revenues, Beckham told me. The bar will be reopened under a new concept after the expected springtime opening of the third Loco Pez, at 20th and Bainbridge Streets. Interested in buying B&S’s web domain, thebestseafood.com?
Common Wealth, the bar-restaurant at 319 Market St. in Old City, is working to resolve tax and licensing issues that prompted a city Revenue Department shutdown last week. Owner Frank Battista said it could reopen as soon as this weekend.