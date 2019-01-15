Yong Kim, whose Bluefin sushi restaurants in East Norriton and Bala Cynwyd routinely appear on many aficionados' best-of lists, has been eager to open in Center City.
Soon, he may get his wish.
Kim confirmed to me the rumor that he is in negotiations for a stand inside Reading Terminal Market, which has been sushi-less since Tokyo Sushi Bar closed in May 2014. The exact location is the former 12th Street Cantina, which buttoned up in November after 36 years.
Market general manager Anuj Gupta said he had no signed leases with any new merchants.
Another vacancy will be in play on Thursday as longtime vendor Carmen’s Famous moves its cheesesteak and hoagie operation across the aisle.