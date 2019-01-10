I met my now-fiance on Chatroulette [a video app where people chat with strangers]. At the time, he was living in Dallas and I was living in Burlington. It was completely random. We just got connected one day. I’m just like, “Hey, that looks like a Buffalo Bills blanket behind you.” He’s from Buffalo originally. We ended up hitting it off and chatting and stayed connected. Then, after about six months of just talking, we were both home for the holidays seeing our parents: Ithaca and Buffalo are two hours away from each other. We totally hit it off and we’re like, “OK, we’re in this. We’re doing it.” We did the long-distance thing for about six months. Then we chose to move.