Pedigreed pastry chef Aurora Wold is making the leap from Manhattan restaurants and Philly farmer’s markets to the brick-and-mortar world with a confectionary called Aurora Grace at 517 S. Fifth St., soft-opening Dec. 22.
The cafe setting, with eight seats (and electrical outlets), previously housed Little Bird Bakery, on the corner of Fifth and Gaskill Streets.
Her specialty is hand-painted chocolates, each of which takes more than five days to make from Valhrona chocolate and local ingredients including organic eggs from Sandy Ridge Farm in New Jersey, produce from Hands on the Earth and Beechwood Orchards, Z Farm, McCann Farm, and Reineer Farm, and dairy from Trickling Springs Creamery.
Her cases also will include granola, macarons, cookies, scones, savory galettes, cupcakes, breads, and pies sold whole and by the slice, plus Rival Bros. coffee, Inspired Brews kombucha, and hot chocolate. (A few samples: caramelized banana bread; salted caramel & local apple pie; and sweet potato pie with salted vanilla meringue.)
Wold, 24, grew up in an ecovillage in Upstate New York. She ran the pastry programs at Manhattan’s 11 Madison Park and Jean Georges (both three Michelin stars) and the Musket Room (one Michelin star), before relocating to Philly for her fiance’s job at Comcast.
She now sells via Art in the Age and Primal Supply, as well as through weekly stands at the Rittenhouse Farmer’s Market, Christ Church Farmer’s Market, and Jefferson Hospital Farmer’s Market.
Soft-opening hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and 31.
Regular hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday) will start Jan. 3.