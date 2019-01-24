People really loved it, and I think one of the reasons was because there wasn’t a whole lot of South Indian restaurants in Philly at the time. I don’t know that there still is. There’s probably like a handful. And I was doing a lot of South Indian food there. That was new to a lot of people. It was kind of a hard sell, to be honest with you, because people were so familiar with North Indian. So when I would put on like sambar, which is a vegetable curry, and maybe like idli, which is the steamed rice and lentil cake. We did all of those things, and it was so unfamiliar to people that it was really hard for me to sell that. Indians loved it. But everyone else was kind of a hard sell, so I had to adjust my menu to add things more familiar to people. But I also kept all of my South Indian dishes.