The Flyers (15-22-6) will try to end their winless streak (0-6-2) Thursday when they host Dallas (23-17-4). … According to Sports Club Stats, the Flyers have a zero percent chance to make the playoffs. They are 15 points out of a playoff spot with 39 games remaining … Dallas is coached by Jim Montgomery, who played briefly for the Flyers in the 1990s and later with the then-Philadelphia Phantoms. … During their winless streak, the Flyers have been outscored in the second period, 15-1. … The Flyers are 3-7-2 under interim coach Scott Gordon. … Voracek (goal, two assists) had his sixth multi-point game of the season Tuesday. … Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, publicly chastised recently by Stars CEO Jim Lites, each have 17 goals, tops on the team. They have been productive since Lites’ stinging comments. … The Flyers’ challenge Thursday: containing the Benn-Seguin-Alexander Radulov line. … Entering Wednesday, the Flyers’ minus-37 goal differential was the worst in the NHL.