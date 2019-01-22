He was on the team when it broke camp two Septembers ago. Then he wasn’t, sidelined by a cranky hip and groin. Before that, it was a bad hand he played through, but as the AHL playoffs rolled around last spring, Morin had put that all behind him and appeared a cinch to finally use that 6-foot-7 defensive-end body of his to clear some space in front of the Flyers' oft-overcrowded crease when this season rolled around.