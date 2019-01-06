“We have to put together a winning streak, then we can start looking at what we have to do to make up ground,” right winger Jake Voracek said after Sunday’s practice in Voorhees. “Right now, it’s too far. We all know that right now. We have to win three or four (in a row). I don’t think our hockey is that bad, but we have to find a way in the important parts of the game to do a better job.”