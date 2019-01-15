“It helped for sure,” JVR said after Monday’s game. “He knew what I was capable of as a player. I remember when I went to Toronto, I kind of went there without having too much opportunity when I was here the first time showing what I could really do. When I first got there, I’m playing 4-on-4, last-minute of the game, defensive situations, offensive situations. I’m on the power play, on the penalty kill. It’s funny at certain times you feel a little boxed in … Gordo is someone who saw me play in those situations and knows what I can bring to the table. And he challenged me to be better.”