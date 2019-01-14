With their power play 30th in the 31-team NHL, the Flyers are making drastic changes to their two units in Monday night’s game against visiting Minnesota.
Based on Monday’s morning skate in Voorhees, the first unit will have all forwards: Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, and Jake Voracek.
Voracek was at the point, and it appeared van Riemsdyk and Simmonds provided a double net-front presence. Giroux and Couturier took turns on both the left and right sides.
“The responsibilities are the same. It just gives you a different look as you come down the boards,” interim coach Scott Gordon said.
The second unit had defenseman Ivan Provorov at the point and included defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere — who had been on the top unit — with Nolan Patrick, Travis Konecny, and Oskar Lindblom.
The second unit has scored only three power-play goals this season.
Overall, the Flyers’ power play is clicking at just 12.8 percent. If they finish that low, it would be their worst power-play percentage since they were successful on just 12.3 percent in the franchise’s first season in 1967-68.
The Flyers are in a 0-for-14 drought on the power play.
“I think if you can get one per game, now all of a sudden, instead of a two-goal team per-game average, you’re at a three-goal team average, and when you don’t get that goal, it looks like your team is really struggling,” Gordon said. “Obviously, we’ve had our fair share of missed opportunities.”
The Flyers are seventh in the league in power-play shots per game, but they haven’t been able to finish their chances.
The Flyers have lost nine of their last 10 games and fallen to the bottom of the NHL standings.
Don’t blame Carter Hart, who will make his third straight start Monday.
In his baptism to the NHL, the 20-year-old rookie goalie has played better than expected at this stage, compiling a 2.54 GAA and .916 save percentage in his first nine games.
“He’s been great. Very poised in there. He’s a great kid, and he’s always willing to learn and listen,” defenseman Andrew MacDonald said. “That’s great to see from a young guy. He’s always communicating and asking questions. I know he’s putting the work in, on and off the ice, and you’re seeing the results on ice.”