Carter Hart, who has a 2.54 goals-against average and .916 save percentage, will make his 10th start Monday and third in a row. … The Flyers’ penalty kill has been successful on 14 of its last 15 attempts over the last five games. … Veteran defenseman Andrew MacDonald, who has missed the last six games with an undisclosed injury, will replace Christian Folin on Monday and be paired with Gostisbehere. MacDonald said the Flyers need to “find a way to grind out those 1-0, 2-1 games and give yourself some confidence as a team.” … The Wild are coming off a 5-2 loss Saturday to visiting Detroit, and Bruce Boudreau called it “the worst game that we’ve played since I’ve been the coach here.” He was named Minnesota’s coach before the 2016-17 season, and was hired by Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher, now the Flyers’ GM.