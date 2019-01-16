David Backes will be scratched from Boston’s lineup. ... The Bruins' strong power play, which is third in the NHL and clicking at 27.9 percent, will be trying to exploit a Flyers' penalty kill that has improved dramatically over the last month but is still 28th in the league. ... Two of the league’s best defensive forwards, Sean Couturier and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, will be on display. Couturier finished second in the Selke Trophy voting (best defensive forward) last year, while Bergeron was third. The Kings' Anze Kopitar won the award. Couturier is coached by Scott Gordon, who coached Bergeron in the AHL. ... Boston is on a 6-1-1 run, and the Flyers have won two of their last three.