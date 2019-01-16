Flyers winger Dale Weise cleared waivers on Wednesday, and the team will now decide whether to keep him on the roster or send him to the AHL’s Phantoms.
Weise, 30, has five goals and 11 points in 42 games this season. He will not be in Wednesday night’s lineup against Boston.
If Weise is sent to Lehigh Valley, the Flyers would have only 12 forwards on their roster.
Flyers rookie Carter Hart, who is 4-5-1 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, will face Boston veteran Jaroslav Halak on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. It will be Hart’s fourth consecutive start.
Halak (13-7-2, 2.39, .924) blanked the Flyers, 3-0, earlier this season.
Claude Giroux needs one assist to reach 500 with the Flyers and in the NHL, and Travis Konecny is one point shy of the 100 mark in his career.
David Backes will be scratched from Boston’s lineup. ... The Bruins' strong power play, which is third in the NHL and clicking at 27.9 percent, will be trying to exploit a Flyers' penalty kill that has improved dramatically over the last month but is still 28th in the league. ... Two of the league’s best defensive forwards, Sean Couturier and Boston’s Patrice Bergeron, will be on display. Couturier finished second in the Selke Trophy voting (best defensive forward) last year, while Bergeron was third. The Kings' Anze Kopitar won the award. Couturier is coached by Scott Gordon, who coached Bergeron in the AHL. ... Boston is on a 6-1-1 run, and the Flyers have won two of their last three.