“A battle in front of the net, I got the original penalty for two minutes and I let the emotion take over me and did something I wish, I hadn’t done,” Provorov said on Friday. ”I apologized to Ryan after the game and I called him this morning just to say I am sorry and apologized and it was unacceptable but we are all human, we all make mistakes and of course you always wish you never make mistakes but when you do you have to learn from them and I am definitely going to learn from this one.”