For 58 minutes he had done it, given his team that chance to win a game it had no business winning, against one the NHL’s most prolific teams, but then in a blink all that work was gone. Two goals in the final one minute and eight seconds of regulation, another one by Johnny Gaudreau 35 seconds into overtime, had flipped the night’s narrative from a gritty Flyers win to a heart-crushing 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames.