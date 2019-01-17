``The way he is playing is the way I saw him playing in Lehigh,’’ Gordon said. ``Whether he scored or didn’t score, you got the same game from him every night. ... I think it’s easier to get more opportunities when you’re playing more. ... You go from playing 6 to 8 minutes; now he’s playing 16. He’s on the penalty kill, and as a result, there are more situations that he’s involved in just by the volume of ice time.’’