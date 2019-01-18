"The thing about Nolan is that he’s already mature defensively. He’s got the size, he’s got the skating, he’s got the hockey sense, but he’s a young player, and with young players, you get some inconsistency. But again, I’ve seen a push the last little bit. I’ve seen a little more confidence with the puck. He made a great move the other night where he split the defense, and a couple of other rushes where he came to the middle of the ice with speed and made some plays.”