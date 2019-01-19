General manager Chuck Fletcher, who apparently has not even clued in his coach as to his intentions with Weise, issued a broad injury update that reads as follows: Goalie Brian Elliott is skating again, with no timetable for his return from what is believed to be a groin injury. Center Corban Knight, out since early in the season with an upper-body injury, saw a physician Friday. “Hopefully we get the green light for Corban to advance on and off the ice,” Fletcher said. Defenseman Samuel Morin, out all season with an ACL tear suffered last season, saw a physician on Wednesday. He is practicing again with the Flyers and needs another month to get his body ready to rejoin the team. Goalie Michal Neuvirth’s lower-body injury was evaluated by physicians Thursday. Fletcher hopes to get him back on the ice late next week.