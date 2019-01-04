“I have a 2-year-old who cries and occasionally thinks her daddy doesn’t love her anymore because he hasn’t lived with us in 2 months... I have a 5-year-old whose dad is her hero and she misses him so much… I am doing everything in my power to keep my kids happy, engaged, and understanding of how much their dad loves them and how cool it is that he gets to play hockey for a ‘job’ at all. But they’re little. They just want dad around to give them hugs, to see their school concerts... We love and cherish what hockey has given us. It’s just not always easy.”