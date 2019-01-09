I thought of this the other day. In previous eras of losing streaks — the current one now at eight games — we would have at least noted the presence of someone such as Dr. Joel Fish in the dressing room, or some other device designed to help the Flyers get out of their own heads. Once, I recall, head coach Roger Neilson presented Monty Python and the Holy Grail to the squad, in an attempt to get the boys out of a funk. I think it worked, too.