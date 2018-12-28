The Phantoms named Kerry Huffman their interim head coach for the rest of the season and appointed Terry Murray as an assistant for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign. … Flyers prospect Morgan Frost had a hat trick and two assists in Canada’s 14-0 romp Wednesday past Denmark in its opening game in the World Junior Championships in Vancouver. … … Anthony Stolarz is making progress in his rehab, and there is no timetable on when he or Brian Elliott can return. … Samuel Morin traveled with the team and took part in the morning skate. “Soon, they are expecting him to ramp up his on-ice activity, so that’s obviously encouraging,” Gordon said. Morin, who tore his ACL in last season’s AHL playoffs, is expected to be ready to play in February. … Gordon coached Lightning forward Danick Martel with the Phantoms. Martel has played only four games with Tampa and has one assist. “He’s a high-energy guy and has a real passion of the game,” Gordon said. “He finds a way to get his shots, he finds a way to get in on the forecheck, he finds a way to piss people off. For a guy who is his size, he doesn’t play that way.”