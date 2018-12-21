“My first day here, he invited me to live at his place,” Laughton said. “He was awesome for me as an 18-year-old coming in and kind of showing me the ropes and cooking and things like that. I was coming from junior in the middle of the year. It was the lockout season, so it was a shortened camp, and I moved in with him and didn’t have to be by myself. I owe him a lot for that for taking me under and showing me the way it’s supposed to be to be a pro.”