Washington’s Alex Ovechkin had 30 goals entering Monday’s game, which was more than the combined total (27) of Michael Raffl (two), Nolan Patrick (five), Scott Laughton (seven), Oskar Lindblom (four), James van Riemsdyk (six), and Jordan Weal (three). ... Weal was a scratch, and Phil Varone came back into the lineup. ... Lindblom began the night goal-less in his last 26 games, and Patrick was goal-less in 21 straight. ... Travis Sanheim played more than 20 minutes in two of his first 31 games this season but averaged 21:42 of ice time in his next 11 games. ... Not aware a mic was live, Flyers broadcasters Jim Jackson and Keith Jones had their negative (supposedly) off-air comments about the team and some players picked up in a Scandinavian feed Monday. The comments took on a life of their own on Twitter.