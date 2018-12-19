Gordon said he will gradually “chip away” at making changes to the Flyers’ systems. He directed the Phantoms’ penalty kill, which is second in the AHL (86.4 percent success rate). The Flyers’ PK began Tuesday 30th in the NHL (73.5 percent). The Phantoms’ power play was third in the AHL (21.3 percent), while the Flyers’ PP was 29th entering Tuesday (12.9 percent) and was 1-for-25 over the last 11 games. … Flyers forward Jori Lehtera, who did not play Tuesday, is scheduled to appear in court next month for his alleged involvement in a Finnish drug ring, according to an online report Tuesday. The trial will begin Dec. 31, and Lehtera is not one of the main suspects, according to lastwordonhockey.com. No specific date has been scheduled for his court appearance, and it is not known if he will miss any games.