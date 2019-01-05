The Flyers got what club president Paul Holmgren called a gift when they climbed to No. 2 in the 2017 draft lottery and were able to select the heralded Patrick. They need much more from Patrick in the second half of this season. No. 2 overall picks are supposed to be impact players – like Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov is demonstrating this season as an 18-year-old rookie winger. Selected No. 2 overall last June, the rookie went into the weekend with 11 goals and 19 points in 39 games.