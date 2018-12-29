Jordan Weal, who is replacing the injured Nolan Patrick, will center Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl. ... Patrick skated Saturday morning but is expected to miss the next three games. ... Among the 130 players who have taken at least 200 faceoffs this season, Weal is No. 1 with a 50 percent success rate. Laughton is fourth (59 percent) and Giroux is fifth (58.6 percent). ... Wayne Simmonds needs two goal to reach 200 as a Flyer. ... Injured goalie Brian Elliott is not close to returning. Tonight will be the 19th game he has missed this season. ... In franchise history, the Flyers are 29-16-1-1 in road games against the Panthers. ... The Flyers' power play is last in the NHL (13.1 percent success rate), while the Panthers' PP Is No. 2 (28.4 percent).