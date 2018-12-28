With a little under eight minutes left in Thursday’s second period, Patrick was injured when he collided with Ondrej Palat in front of the net. Gordon said he expected him to be sidelined at least four or five days, which means he will miss road games in Florida, Carolina, and Nashville. … Gordon said he wasn’t alarmed by Patrick’s pedestrian numbers (five goals, six assists) in his second season. A lot of players who are drafted No. 2 overall “usually go to teams that don’t have the offensive players we have here,” Gordon said. “So he probably loses a little opportunity (for more minutes) on the power play. To me, what I like is his defensive play, which ultimately is going to lead to more offensive opportunities.” ... The Flyers are 1-1 against the Panthers this season, winning a 6-5 shootout and dropping a 2-1 decision.