It’s been quite a season for the Flyers. New coach. New GM. Lots of frustration. Plenty of goaltenders.

On the subject of the latter, here’s a look at the seven guys who’ve started games, which has tied a dubious NHL record. The outlook for stability has improved, however, since the promotion of certain rookie who has energized the locker room.

Where things stand today

Carter Hart – Has staked a solid claim to be the Flyers No. 1 goalie for the remainder of the season.

Mike McKenna – Currently the backup, probably will be replaced once someone else gets healthy.

Anthony Stolarz – In the minors rehabbing a lower-body injury, could be back next week

Brian Elliott – Injured, lower-body, no timetable for return

Michal Neuvirth – Injured, lower-body, no timetable for return

Alex Lyon – Is 10-9-1 with a .917 save percentage for Lehigh Valley (AHL). Coming off a ridiculous 49-save outing in a shootout win over Rochester on Saturday.

Calvin Pickard – Waived in November, now with Arizona.

2018-19 salary

Carter Hart – $650,000

Mike McKenna – $700,000

Anthony Stolarz – $761,250

Brian Elliott – $3 million

Michal Neuvirth – $2.25 million

Alex Lyon – $750,000

Calvin Pickard – $800,000

Brian Elliott, who started on opening night, has played in just 14 games this season because of injuries -- none since Nov. 15.
Brian Elliott, who started on opening night, has played in just 14 games this season because of injuries -- none since Nov. 15.

Contract status

Carter Hart – Signed through 2020-21 season.

Mike McKenna – Unrestricted free agent after this season.

Anthony Stolarz – Restricted free agent after this season.

Brian Elliott – Unrestricted free agent after this season.

Michal Neuvirth – Unrestricted free agent after this season.

Alex Lyon – Signed through 2019-20

Calvin Pickard – Now with Arizona; free agent after this season.

Highlight of the season

Carter Hart – His parents’ emotional reaction when he became the youngest Flyers goalie ever to win his NHL debut.

Mike McKenna – Either meeting Gritty or stopping five Alexander Ovechkin shots in his only game. It’s a toss up.

Anthony Stolarz – Beat Pittsburgh on Dec. 1. Biggest save was on a shorthanded breakaway by Derek Grant.

Brian Elliott – Replaced Pickard and stopped all 16 shots to help the Flyers rally for an overtime win against Phoenix. Two days later, he notched his only shutout of the season.

Michal Neuvirth – That’s easy. Beat the Rangers two days before Christmas. It’s his only win of the season.

Alex Lyon – Mrs. Neuvirth giving birth in mid-December. Neuvirth went to be with his wife and Lyon was called on to relieve Stolarz in a Dec. 15 game at Vancouver. He’s not played for the Flyers since.

Calvin Pickard – Stopped 31 Rangers’ shots on Nov. 23 for his first shutout in two years. Less than a week later, he was waived.

Lowlight of the season

Carter Hart – Personal five-game losing streak included getting pulled for the first time in his career, Dec. 31 at Carolina.

Mike McKenna – Essentially scored on himself by redirecting a Capitals’ pass into the net.

Anthony Stolarz – The Flyers led Calgary 5-3 with 69 seconds left and lost in overtime, 6-5. Stolarz didn’t play poorly, but it was one of the worst losses of the season. Two days later, coach Dave Hakstol was fired.

Brian Elliott – Games played since Nov. 16: Carson Wentz, 4; Brian Elliott 0.

Michal Neuvirth – Just about all of it.

Alex Lyon – Lit up by Buffalo on Nov. 21 in his only start of the season. The Sabres scored four goals in the first period to chase Lyon.

Calvin Pickard – Gave up four goals in 12 minutes in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 24 and was waived four days later. Claimed by Arizona.

Starts this season for Flyers

Carter Hart 12 (6-5-1)

Mike McKenna1 (0-1-0)

Anthony Stolarz7 (2-3-2)

Brian Elliott13 (6-7-0)

Michal Neuvirth 6 (1-4-1)

Alex Lyon1 (0-1-0)

Calvin Pickard 8 (4-2-2)

How old are these guys?

Carter Hart – 20

Mike McKenna – 35

Anthony Stolarz – 25

Brian Elliott – 33

Michal Neuvirth – 30

Alex Lyon – 26

Calvin Pickard – 26

Where they from?

Carter Hart – Sherwood Park, Alb.

Mike McKenna – St. Louis

Anthony Stolarz – Edison, N.J.

Brian Elliott – Newmarket, Ont.

Michal Neuvirth – Usti Nad Labem, Czechoslovakia

Alex Lyon – Baudette, Minn.

Calvin Pickard – Moncton, N.B.

Who’s the biggest?

Carter Hart – 6-2, 181

Mike McKenna – 6-2, 183

Anthony Stolarz – 6-6, 210

Brian Elliott – 6-2, 209

Michal Neuvirth – 6-1, 209

Alex Lyon – 6-1, 201

Calvin Pickard – 6-1, 200

Note: Stolarz is the tallest goalie in Flyers history.

Originally drafted …

Carter Hart – By the Flyers in 2016, 48th overall (2nd round)

Mike McKenna – By Nashville in 2002, 172nd overall (6th round)

Anthony Stolarz – By the Flyers in 2012, 45th overall (2nd round)

Brian Elliott – By Ottawa in 2003, 291st overall (9th round)

Michal Neuvirth – By Washington in 2006, 34th overall (2nd round)

Alex Lyon – Undrafted

Calvin Pickard – By Colorado in 2010, 49th overall (2nd round)

On Twitter

Carter Hart – N/A

Mike McKenna – @MikeMcKenna56

Anthony Stolarz – N/A (previously @StolieTheGoalie)

Brian Elliott – @KidElls1

Michal Neuvirth – @MNeuvirth30

Alex Lyon – N/A

Calvin Pickard – @CPickard1

Goalies used by NHL teams

(Standings and rosters through Saturday, Jan. 19)

Eastern Conference

Projected playoff teams – Tampa Bay (3), N.Y. Islanders (3), Toronto (3), Washington (2), Columbus (2), Boston (2), Montreal (2), Pittsburgh (3).

Outside looking in – Buffalo (2), Carolina (3), N.Y. Rangers (2), Florida (3), Flyers (7), New Jersey (3), Ottawa (5), Detroit (2)

Western Conference

Projected playoff teams – Calgary (2), Winnipeg (2), San Jose (2), Vegas (2), Nashville (2), Colorado (3), Dallas (3), Vancouver (4)

Outside looking in – Minnesota (2), Anaheim (3), Edmonton (2), St. Louis (3), Arizona (4), Los Angeles (4), Chicago (3)

Season in a sentence

Carter Hart – Finally, a reason for optimism.

Mike McKenna – Was on three NHL rosters from Jan. 2-4 after Vancouver traded him to Ottawa and the Flyers picked him up off waivers.

Anthony Stolarz – Still can work his way into backing up Hart.

Brian Elliott – Can’t help the club when you’re always in the tub.

Michal Neuvirth – Has made so many trips to IR he should get frequent-flier miles.

Alex Lyon – Kid went to Yale, he’ll be fine.

Calvin Pickard – Hope you enjoyed the merry-go-round.