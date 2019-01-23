It’s been quite a season for the Flyers. New coach. New GM. Lots of frustration. Plenty of goaltenders.
On the subject of the latter, here’s a look at the seven guys who’ve started games, which has tied a dubious NHL record. The outlook for stability has improved, however, since the promotion of certain rookie who has energized the locker room.
Carter Hart – Has staked a solid claim to be the Flyers No. 1 goalie for the remainder of the season.
Mike McKenna – Currently the backup, probably will be replaced once someone else gets healthy.
Anthony Stolarz – In the minors rehabbing a lower-body injury, could be back next week
Brian Elliott – Injured, lower-body, no timetable for return
Michal Neuvirth – Injured, lower-body, no timetable for return
Alex Lyon – Is 10-9-1 with a .917 save percentage for Lehigh Valley (AHL). Coming off a ridiculous 49-save outing in a shootout win over Rochester on Saturday.
Calvin Pickard – Waived in November, now with Arizona.
Carter Hart – $650,000
Mike McKenna – $700,000
Anthony Stolarz – $761,250
Brian Elliott – $3 million
Michal Neuvirth – $2.25 million
Alex Lyon – $750,000
Calvin Pickard – $800,000
Source: Spotrac.com
Carter Hart – Signed through 2020-21 season.
Mike McKenna – Unrestricted free agent after this season.
Anthony Stolarz – Restricted free agent after this season.
Brian Elliott – Unrestricted free agent after this season.
Michal Neuvirth – Unrestricted free agent after this season.
Alex Lyon – Signed through 2019-20
Calvin Pickard – Now with Arizona; free agent after this season.
Carter Hart – His parents’ emotional reaction when he became the youngest Flyers goalie ever to win his NHL debut.
» READ MORE: Hart’s family in the house for his debut
Mike McKenna – Either meeting Gritty or stopping five Alexander Ovechkin shots in his only game. It’s a toss up.
Anthony Stolarz – Beat Pittsburgh on Dec. 1. Biggest save was on a shorthanded breakaway by Derek Grant.
» READ MORE: It’s been quite a ride for Anthony Stolarz
Brian Elliott – Replaced Pickard and stopped all 16 shots to help the Flyers rally for an overtime win against Phoenix. Two days later, he notched his only shutout of the season.
Michal Neuvirth – That’s easy. Beat the Rangers two days before Christmas. It’s his only win of the season.
Alex Lyon – Mrs. Neuvirth giving birth in mid-December. Neuvirth went to be with his wife and Lyon was called on to relieve Stolarz in a Dec. 15 game at Vancouver. He’s not played for the Flyers since.
Calvin Pickard – Stopped 31 Rangers’ shots on Nov. 23 for his first shutout in two years. Less than a week later, he was waived.
Carter Hart – Personal five-game losing streak included getting pulled for the first time in his career, Dec. 31 at Carolina.
Mike McKenna – Essentially scored on himself by redirecting a Capitals’ pass into the net.
Anthony Stolarz – The Flyers led Calgary 5-3 with 69 seconds left and lost in overtime, 6-5. Stolarz didn’t play poorly, but it was one of the worst losses of the season. Two days later, coach Dave Hakstol was fired.
Brian Elliott – Games played since Nov. 16: Carson Wentz, 4; Brian Elliott 0.
Michal Neuvirth – Just about all of it.
Alex Lyon – Lit up by Buffalo on Nov. 21 in his only start of the season. The Sabres scored four goals in the first period to chase Lyon.
Calvin Pickard – Gave up four goals in 12 minutes in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 24 and was waived four days later. Claimed by Arizona.
Carter Hart – 12 (6-5-1)
Mike McKenna – 1 (0-1-0)
Anthony Stolarz – 7 (2-3-2)
Brian Elliott – 13 (6-7-0)
Michal Neuvirth – 6 (1-4-1)
Alex Lyon – 1 (0-1-0)
Calvin Pickard – 8 (4-2-2)
Carter Hart – 20
Mike McKenna – 35
Anthony Stolarz – 25
Brian Elliott – 33
Michal Neuvirth – 30
Alex Lyon – 26
Calvin Pickard – 26
Carter Hart – Sherwood Park, Alb.
Mike McKenna – St. Louis
Anthony Stolarz – Edison, N.J.
Brian Elliott – Newmarket, Ont.
Michal Neuvirth – Usti Nad Labem, Czechoslovakia
Alex Lyon – Baudette, Minn.
Calvin Pickard – Moncton, N.B.
Carter Hart – 6-2, 181
Mike McKenna – 6-2, 183
Anthony Stolarz – 6-6, 210
Brian Elliott – 6-2, 209
Michal Neuvirth – 6-1, 209
Alex Lyon – 6-1, 201
Calvin Pickard – 6-1, 200
Note: Stolarz is the tallest goalie in Flyers history.
Carter Hart – By the Flyers in 2016, 48th overall (2nd round)
Mike McKenna – By Nashville in 2002, 172nd overall (6th round)
Anthony Stolarz – By the Flyers in 2012, 45th overall (2nd round)
Brian Elliott – By Ottawa in 2003, 291st overall (9th round)
Michal Neuvirth – By Washington in 2006, 34th overall (2nd round)
Alex Lyon – Undrafted
Calvin Pickard – By Colorado in 2010, 49th overall (2nd round)
Carter Hart – N/A
Mike McKenna – @MikeMcKenna56
Anthony Stolarz – N/A (previously @StolieTheGoalie)
Brian Elliott – @KidElls1
Michal Neuvirth – @MNeuvirth30
Alex Lyon – N/A
Calvin Pickard – @CPickard1
(Standings and rosters through Saturday, Jan. 19)
Projected playoff teams – Tampa Bay (3), N.Y. Islanders (3), Toronto (3), Washington (2), Columbus (2), Boston (2), Montreal (2), Pittsburgh (3).
Outside looking in – Buffalo (2), Carolina (3), N.Y. Rangers (2), Florida (3), Flyers (7), New Jersey (3), Ottawa (5), Detroit (2)
Projected playoff teams – Calgary (2), Winnipeg (2), San Jose (2), Vegas (2), Nashville (2), Colorado (3), Dallas (3), Vancouver (4)
Outside looking in – Minnesota (2), Anaheim (3), Edmonton (2), St. Louis (3), Arizona (4), Los Angeles (4), Chicago (3)
Carter Hart – Finally, a reason for optimism.
Mike McKenna – Was on three NHL rosters from Jan. 2-4 after Vancouver traded him to Ottawa and the Flyers picked him up off waivers.
Anthony Stolarz – Still can work his way into backing up Hart.
Brian Elliott – Can’t help the club when you’re always in the tub.
Michal Neuvirth – Has made so many trips to IR he should get frequent-flier miles.
Alex Lyon – Kid went to Yale, he’ll be fine.
Calvin Pickard – Hope you enjoyed the merry-go-round.