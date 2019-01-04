Carter Hart, 20, who has five NHL games on his resume, has become the Flyers' No. 1 goalie.
Michal Neuvirth’s latest undisclosed injury, suffered in Thursday’s 5-3 loss to Carolina, has elevated Hart to the team’s unquestioned No. 1.
The Flyers claimed veteran goalie Mike McKenna off waivers from Vancouver on Friday. McKenna will be Hart’s backup Saturday afternoon when the Flyers host Calgary.
McKenna, 35, has been with three NHL teams in three days. When he plays, he will become the Flyers' seventh goalie to see action this season. That will tie an NHL record (done three other times) for most goaltenders used in one season.
McKenna, a St. Louis native, appeared in 10 games for the Ottawa Senators this season, compiling a 1-4-1 record, a 3.96 goals-against average, and an .897 save percentage. His only win came against the Flyers, 4-3, on Nov. 27.
“I’ve seen him beat my teams in Lehigh and Providence a few times," Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon said about his days in the AHL. “He’s obviously an experienced guy and has had lots of success in the American League.”
Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said McKenna provides “added depth as we continue to battle injuries at the goaltender position.”
Neuvirth, who is considered day to day; Brian Elliott; and Anthony Stolarz are the Flyers' injured goalies.
McKenna was acquired by Vancouver in a trade Wednesday but didn’t play in any games with the Canucks. He has had a 14-season career in the AHL, putting together a 226-175-25 record with a 2.70 GAA and .913 save percentage.
McKenna has appeared in 34 NHL games with six teams: Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Columbus, Arizona, Dallas, and Ottawa. His career NHL numbers: 7-16-3 record, 3.58 GAA, and .892 save percentage. In his career, McKenna has been on the roster of eight NHL teams and 11 AHL teams.