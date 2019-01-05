No, Saturday’s loss was not a matter of a few bad mistakes. If anything, the Flyers got a point from a better team by being the better team for the vast majority of this game. Whether it was the gritty and conscientious play of Weise’s fourth line against Johnny Gaudreau and his filthily potent first line, two spectacular third period penalty kills, or even the Flyers four-line roll that twice induced too many men on the ice penalties and created four power plays, the Flyers gave an aggressive and sometimes bone-crushing effort that belied their place in the standings, and perhaps the current civic discourse about them as well.