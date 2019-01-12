NEWARK, N.J. -- In a game that would have made Sam Hinkie proud, the last-place Flyers lost to the next-to-last place Devils, 3-2.
At least Carter Hart played reasonably well again.
Too often, the Flyers failed to make simple plays in their own zone. Drop passes that weren’t received, simple clears that were kept in the defensive zone and not a whole lot of sustained offense led to the Flyers to dropping their fifth consecutive road game in regulation. They are 1-7-2 in their last 10 away from the Wells Fargo Center.
Travis Sanheim’s fumble at center ice led to one goal – a breakaway by Nico Hischier -- and another misplay by the defense contributed to another as the Flyers fell to 16-23-6. Only the Kings (37 points) have fewer than the Flyers' 38, entering L.A.'s game late Saturday.
At least it’s a deep draft, led by Jack Hughes.
James van Riemsdyk scored for the Flyers off a strong open-ice rush when he and Claude Giroux had a 2-on-1. Instead of looking for the highlight-reel play, JVR roofed it past Devils rookie goalie MacKenzie Blackwood
It was his second goal in two games and third in his last six. Sean Couturier added a goal with two seconds left to end the scoring.
Hart, also a rookie and also making his ninth career start, made 30 saves.
The Flyers next play on Monday when Minnesota visits.
